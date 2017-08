Man wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by shooting

A 21-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 2:25 a.m., the man was walking down the street in the 3900 block of West Thomas when a dark-colored vehicle approached him, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle’s passenger opened the car door and opened fire, striking the man in the abdomen.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.