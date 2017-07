Man wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the Southwest Side.

The 31-year-old was found about 3:40 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg in the gangway of a home in the 1900 block of South Trumbull, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The man would not cooperate with investigators and refused to provide details on the shooting.