Man wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was walking at 2:37 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the leg and side, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.