Man wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:42 a.m., the 22-year-old was standing in the 3000 block of West 25th Street when a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in his leg and feet, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.