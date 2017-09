Man wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting late Friday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 42-year-old was walking through an alley about 11:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Francisco when a black Chevrolet Impala pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.