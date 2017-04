Man wounded in McKinley Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot while riding in a car through the McKinley Park neighborhood late Friday on the Southwest Side.

About 9:40 p.m., the 31-year-old was in a vehicle going south on Wood near 38th Street when a red SUV pulled alongside him and someone inside it opened fire, hitting him in the left shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

The driver took him to Saint Anthony Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.