Man wounded in Pilsen drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a Pilsen neighborhood drive-by shooting early Sunday on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing outside about 3:25 a.m. in the street in the 1900 block of South Shelby Court, when a silver vehicle passed by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.