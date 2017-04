Man wounded in South Chicago drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was on the 8000 block of South Coles at 10:19 a.m. when a black vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the hip, and showed up at Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.