Man wounded in South Side shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night on the South Side.

About 8:45 p.m., the 23-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle traveling east in the 200 block of West Garfield when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the upper chest, according to Chicago Police.

He was driven to Provident Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.