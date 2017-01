Man wounded in SW Side drive-by shooting

A 33-year-old was shot in both legs late Monday in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

About 9:30 p.m., he was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 4200 block of West Ogden when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside it opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man drove to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.