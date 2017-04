Man wounded in West Englewood shooting

A man was shot Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was sitting in a van at 5:10 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Loomis when someone walked up and fired several shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and his condition was stabilized, police said.