Man wounded in West Englewood shooting

A man was shot Friday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was standing outside at 4:34 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Honore when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at a group of males walking in the area, according to Chicago Police.

The man, who wasn’t the intended target, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said.