Man wounded in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was in the 200 block of North Karlov at 10:53 a.m. when shots were fired from a red SUV, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.