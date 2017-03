Man wounded in West Lawn shooting

A man was shot in the leg on Wednesday evening in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 6:40 p.m., the 21-year-old was walking in the 7200 block of South Lawndale when a gunman walked up, opened fire and took off in a gray car, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.