Man wounded in West Pullman domestic stabbing

A man was stabbed in a domestic incident Saturday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 47-year-old suffered a laceration to his back in the stabbing, which happened just after 7 p.m. in the 12700 block of South Wallace, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.