Man critically wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Just after 2 p.m., the 23-year-old victim was shot in the left side and upper back in the 11700 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Witnesses told police a dark vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said.

Police said he is gang-affiliated.

CTA No. 34 buses were rerouted in the area, according to the transit agency.