Man wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was shot late Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing on a front porch about 11:50 p..m. in the 12200 block of South Emerald when another male opened fire, striking him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.