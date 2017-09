Man wounded in West Rogers Park shooting

A man was shot Friday afternoon in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

At 4:29 p.m., the 29-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and arms in the 7400 block of North Rogers, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.