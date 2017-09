Man wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was wounded in a Woodlawn neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the South Side.

Someone in a black SUV fired shots at 12:57 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Maryland, striking a 36-year-old man who was standing on the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.