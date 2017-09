Man wounded while riding bicycle in Hermosa drive-by shooting

A man was wounded while riding his bicycle early Sunday in a Hermosa neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was on his bike about 4 a.m. when an SUV drove by in the 4300 block of West North Avenue, and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.