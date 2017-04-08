Manhunt on after police find marijuana plants in NW suburban basement

A northwest suburban man is on the run after police say they found dozens of cannabis plants in a marijuana cultivation operation in the basement of his home.

Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Vladimir Srebnik, who was named in an arrest warrant charging him with unauthorized production of cannabis sativa plants and obstructing justice, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors claim Srebnik produced and possessed between 50 and 200 marijuana plants in his home in the 1300 block of Chadwick Court in West Dundee. And when he learned police were on to him, he “destroyed evidence of the crime.”

His whereabouts are unknown.

The warrant sets bond at $100,000, and he faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.

Anyone with information on Srebnik or his whereabouts should call 911 or West Dundee police at (847) 551-3810. Tips can be left anonymously at (847) 586-5600.