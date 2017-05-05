Mannheim Road lane closures planned Saturday night near O’Hare

Lane closures are planned for Saturday night on Mannheim Road near O’Hare International Airport.

Periodic closures are planned for southbound Mannheim Road in the area north of Interstate 190 and south of Higgins Road, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The closures will begin about 7 p.m. on Saturday and continue until 7 a.m. on Sunday to allow for steel erection over the road, the CDA said.

The closures are not expected to substantially impact travel times, the CDA said. If backups occur, the closures will be adjusted.

The steel erection is part of construction of the O’Hare Airport Transit System rail line extension.