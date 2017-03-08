Man’s body found in burning vehicle in Palos Hills

A man’s body was found in a burning vehicle Monday morning in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

About 7 a.m., the white four-door vehicle was found smoldering in the 10700 block of Michael Drive, according to Palos Hills police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A body was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said.

He was identified by dental records as 66-year-old Frank Siwiec of Orland Park, authorities said. An autopsy Tuesday did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.