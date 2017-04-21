Man’s body found in Elmhurst quarry

Police recovered a man’s body from a quarry Friday afternoon in west suburban Elmhurst.

About 12:40 p.m., investigators recovered the body of a man, believed to be in his 20s, from the bottom of a quarry located at West Avenue and First Street, according to Elmhurst police.

The body was taken to the Dupage County coroner’s office, police said. His identity and the cause of death have not been determined. An autopsy was expected Saturday.

Investigators were searching the west side of the quarry for a person who was reported missing on April 14 when they discovered the man’s body, police said. The body recovered Friday may be that of the missing person.