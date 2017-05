Man’s foot grazed in Bronzeville shooting

A 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound early Friday in a Bronzeville neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The man was standing in the 4400 block of South Drexel about 12:50 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, grazing his left foot, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.