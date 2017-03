Man’s leg grazed in Far South Side shooting

A bullet grazed a man’s leg in an Eden Green neighborhood shooting late Thursday on the Far South Side.

About 11:25 p.m., the 42-year-old was walking in the 13300 block of South Indiana when a gunman opened fire from a parking lot nearby, according to Chicago Police.

He declined medical treatment at the scene, police said. No one was in custody for the shooting.