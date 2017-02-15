Manteno woman dies 4 days after suburban crash

A Manteno woman died Sunday night, four days after she was injured in a crash in southwest suburban Frankfort.

Laura L. Phelps, 62, was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m. Sunday at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

She was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a Feb. 8 crash near South La Grange Road and West Dralle Road in Frankfort, the coroner’s office said. The final cause and manner will be determined at a later date, pending the final review of medical records and police reports.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available early Wednesday. Illinois State Police are investigating.