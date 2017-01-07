MAP: Chicago shooting tracker for Fourth of July weekend

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:15 p.m. Friday — 17-year-old boy accidentally shot in East Garfield Park home

4:25 p.m. Friday — 2 shot in Lawndale

7:20 p.m. Friday — Man, 26, shot in Austin

8:50 p.m. Friday — Police: 2 men killed in Englewood shooting, suspects detained

9:10 p.m. Friday — Man, 33, seriously wounded in Gresham shooting

9:53 p.m. Friday — 62-year-old man robbed, shot in Burnside

10:10 p.m. Friday — Man, 25, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

10:20 p.m. Friday — Man, 20, shot in West Pullman

11 p.m. Friday — 2 people shot in Grand Crossing alley

2:05 a.m. Saturday — 1 wounded in Roseland drive-by shooting

2:26 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in knee during argument in Wicker Park

2:35 a.m. Saturday — Man critical after Hermosa shooting

2:37 a.m. Saturday — 13-year-old boy shot in Gage Park

4:55 a.m. Saturday — 2 people shot at West Town party