This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
4:15 p.m. Friday — 17-year-old boy accidentally shot in East Garfield Park home
4:25 p.m. Friday — 2 shot in Lawndale
7:20 p.m. Friday — Man, 26, shot in Austin
8:50 p.m. Friday — Police: 2 men killed in Englewood shooting, suspects detained
9:10 p.m. Friday — Man, 33, seriously wounded in Gresham shooting
9:53 p.m. Friday — 62-year-old man robbed, shot in Burnside
10:10 p.m. Friday — Man, 25, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
10:20 p.m. Friday — Man, 20, shot in West Pullman
11 p.m. Friday — 2 people shot in Grand Crossing alley
2:05 a.m. Saturday — 1 wounded in Roseland drive-by shooting
2:26 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in knee during argument in Wicker Park
2:35 a.m. Saturday — Man critical after Hermosa shooting
2:37 a.m. Saturday — 13-year-old boy shot in Gage Park
4:55 a.m. Saturday — 2 people shot at West Town party