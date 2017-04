MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for April 28 – May 1

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

5:10 p.m. Friday — 19-year-old man shot in Austin

5:32 p.m. Friday — Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Longwood Manor shooting

6:26 p.m. Friday — Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Burnside

7:01 p.m. Friday — Police: 31-year-old man shot dead in Austin