This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
5:24 p.m. Friday — Man seriously wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
9:29 p.m. Friday — 14-year-old boy shot in Pilsen
11:34 p.m. Friday — 34-year-old man shot in West Garfield Park
12:50 a.m. Saturday — 1 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
1:30 a.m. Saturday — Man wounded in Belmont Central drive-by shooting
2 a.m. Saturday — Woman shot on South Shore porch
2:40 a.m. Saturday — 16-year-old boy shot on West Side
3:45 a.m. Saturday — 2 men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
4 a.m. Saturday — Man critical after Gresham shooting
4:20 a.m. Saturday — 24-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting on Far South Side