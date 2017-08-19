MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Aug. 18 – 21

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

5:24 p.m. Friday — Man seriously wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

9:29 p.m. Friday — 14-year-old boy shot in Pilsen

11:34 p.m. Friday — 34-year-old man shot in West Garfield Park

12:50 a.m. Saturday — 1 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

1:30 a.m. Saturday — Man wounded in Belmont Central drive-by shooting

2 a.m. Saturday — Woman shot on South Shore porch

2:40 a.m. Saturday — 16-year-old boy shot on West Side

3:45 a.m. Saturday — 2 men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

4 a.m. Saturday — Man critical after Gresham shooting

4:20 a.m. Saturday — 24-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting on Far South Side