This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
6:52 p.m. Friday — Man shot in buttocks in Park Manor
10:45 p.m. Friday — Man shot in East Garfield Park
11:20 p.m. Friday — Man shot in head at Englewood gas station
12:05 a.m. Saturday — Woman wounded in West Englewood shooting
12:10 a.m. Saturday — Man, 46, wounded in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting
12:35 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in North Austin
1:28 a.m. Saturday — 2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
2:06 a.m. Saturday — Man grazed in SW Side shooting
2:16 a.m. Saturday — Police: Man shot dead on South Side
3:48 a.m. Saturday — Man critical after East Garfield Park shooting