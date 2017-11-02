This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
6:50 p.m. Friday — 2 teenagers shot in Roseland
8:54 p.m. Friday — Man, 27, shot in knee in Englewood
1:25 a.m. Saturday — Security guard shoots man outside Lawndale liquor store
1:41 a.m. Saturday — 1 questioned after shooting inside Austin apartment
2:25 a.m. Saturday — Cops: Man gunned down on West Side porch
4:45 a.m. Saturday — Woman shot inside car in Uptown
6:53 a.m. Saturday — Police: Man fatally shot in Austin alley