MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Jan. 13 – 17

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4 p.m. Friday — Police: Man shot to death in Austin

5:14 p.m. Friday — Man, 19, shot in leg in West Garfield Park

9:50 p.m. Friday — Police: Man, 20, shot to death in Marquette Park

11:30 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Washington Heights, uncooperative with police

11:40 p.m. Friday — Man shot in leg in Little Village drive-by

12:30 a.m. Saturday — Teen critical after shooting in SW Side restaurant

3:30 a.m. Saturday — Police: 1 dead, 1 critical after shooting inside Englewood home