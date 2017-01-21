MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Jan. 20-23

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:16 p.m. Friday — Man, 30, shot in Back of the Yards

5:41 p.m. Friday — Man shot in head in Lawndale

9:05 p.m. Friday — 3 shot in South Austin

9:15 p.m. Friday — Woman shot during argument in South Chicago

11:08 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Chatham drive-by

2:05 a.m. Saturday — Man in critical condition after Austin shooting, crash

3:15 a.m. Saturday — Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

3:15 a.m. Saturday — 3 shot in Brighton Park

3:48 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in foot in Gresham