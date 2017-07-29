MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for July 28-31

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

5:19 p.m. Friday — Police: Woman dead, 4-year-old boy among 2 wounded in Austin shooting

6:37 p.m. Friday — 89-year-old man grazed in Lawndale drive-by shooting

8:59 p.m. Friday — 2 men wounded in Roseland shooting

10:50 p.m. Friday — Police: 3 shot, 1 fatally, on Southwest Side

11:56 p.m. Friday — 16-year-old boy shot in legs on Near West Side

3:08 a.m. Saturday — Man shows up at hospital after West Side shooting

3:44 a.m. Saturday — Man in serious condition after Gresham shooting