MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for June 16-19

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

5:15 p.m. Friday — Man, 26, shot in Little Village

6:29 p.m. Friday — Woman, 22, shot in Rosemoor

8:09 p.m. Friday — Man, 20, shot in Lawndale

9:20 p.m. Friday — Man, 21, shot in West Humboldt Park drive-by

10:23 p.m. Friday — Man, 20, grazed in Lawndale shooting

10:45 p.m. Friday — 33-year-old woman shot while driving in Pilsen

11:51 p.m. Friday — Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Englewood shooting

1:21 a.m. Saturday — 3 shot in West Chesterfield

5 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in both ankles on South Side