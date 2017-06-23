MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for June 23-26

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:59 p.m. Friday — 32-year-old man shot in East Garfield Park

5:58 p.m. Friday — Boy, 15, shot in hand in Oakland

6:34 p.m. Friday — Police: Man, 21, killed in West Garfield Park shooting

6:45 p.m. Friday — 18-year-old man shot in hip in Lawndale

7:22 p.m. Friday — 2 wounded in South Side shooting

7:24 p.m. Friday — 17-year-old boy seriously wounded in Austin shooting

10:15 p.m. Friday — Man, 38, seriously wounded in Cragin shooting