MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for March 10-13

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:25 p.m. — Gunshot victim shows up at Mount Sinai Hospital

7:35 p.m. Friday – Man shot in eye in Heart of Chicago

9:38 p.m. Friday – 43-year-old man shot during West Pullman robbery

10:05 p.m. Friday – 24-year-old man seriously wounded in Austin shooting

5:25 a.m. Saturday — Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Chatham shooting