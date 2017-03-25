MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for March 24-27

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

2:32 p.m. Friday — Boy, 17, shot in Englewood

2:42 p.m. Friday — Man wounded in Woodlawn shooting

2:51 p.m. Friday — 16-year-old boy shot in Marquette Park

3:15 p.m. Friday — 17-year-old shot in head on South Side

3:20 p.m. Friday — Two men shot in West Englewood

4:53 p.m. Friday — Man shot dead in West Englewood

6:46 p.m. Friday — Man shot in face in Lincoln Square

7:53 p.m. Friday — 1 wounded in Far South Side shooting

10:47 p.m. Friday— 1 wounded in Austin shooting

11:05 p.m. Friday — Man shot in back in Bronzeville

1:03 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in East Garfield Park drive-by

5:20 a.m. Saturday — 2 men wounded in Cragin shooting