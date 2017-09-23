MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Sept. 22 – 25

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

7:37 p.m. Friday — Teenage boy among 3 shot in Englewood

8:15 p.m. Friday — Police: Man killed in Far South Side shooting

11:20 p.m. Friday — Man wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

12:07 a.m. Saturday — Man, 28, seriously wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

12:22 a.m. Saturday — Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

12:30 a.m. Saturday — Man, 23, shot on front porch, seriously wounded on Near West Side

1:30 a.m. Saturday — 2 men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

3:15 a.m. Saturday — Police find man critically wounded after Englewood shooting

3:35 a.m. Saturday — 2 men grazed by bullets in Gresham

3:42 a.m. Saturday — Man wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

4:33 a.m. Saturday — Chicago Police officer fires at suspect after shooting in East Chatham