This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
4:47 p.m. Friday — 4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austin
6:34 p.m. Friday — Man shot on Near North Side
10:25 p.m. Friday — Man, 52, shot in Hermosa robbery
10:50 p.m. Friday — Police: 2 men killed in Austin shooting
12:02 a.m. Saturday — Man shot dead in Brighton Park
1:16 a.m. Saturday — 2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
1:19 a.m. Saturday — Teen shot in back in Roseland
2:39 a.m. Saturday — Man robbed, shot after leaving party on SW Side
4:32 a.m. Saturday — Man shot inside vehicle in Chicago Lawn
4:50 a.m. Saturday — Man wounded in Washington Park shooting