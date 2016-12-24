MAP: Christmas weekend shootings tracker

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:47 p.m. Friday — 4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austin

6:34 p.m. Friday — Man shot on Near North Side

10:25 p.m. Friday — Man, 52, shot in Hermosa robbery

10:50 p.m. Friday — Police: 2 men killed in Austin shooting

12:02 a.m. Saturday — Man shot dead in Brighton Park

1:16 a.m. Saturday — 2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

1:19 a.m. Saturday — Teen shot in back in Roseland

2:39 a.m. Saturday — Man robbed, shot after leaving party on SW Side

4:32 a.m. Saturday — Man shot inside vehicle in Chicago Lawn

4:50 a.m. Saturday — Man wounded in Washington Park shooting