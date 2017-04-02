Basketball 02/04/2017, 03:36pm

Marquette hands DePaul sixth consecutive loss

Associated Press

Andrew Rowsey came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 22 points and Marquette defeated DePaul 92-79 on Saturday at Allstate Arena.

Haanif Cheatham added 15 points, Luke Fischer, who had a career-high seven blocks, and Markus Howard had 13 each and reserve Katin Reinhardt had 11 for the Warriors (15-8, 6-5 Big East), whose bench outscored DePaul’s 41-7 to end a two-game losing streak.

Rowsey had two of Marquette’s four 3-pointers in a 19-0 run for a 25-14 lead. Howard hit the Warriors’ eighth 3 to make it 44-36 at the half. Rowsey and Johnson scored from distance for a 79-67 lead with 4:14 to play and, after a DePaul basket, Reinhardt nailed consecutive treys to make it 85-69 with 2:33 remaining.

Marquette made 14 of 22 behind the arc, its 15th game with at least 10 3s, and shot 58 percent (30 of 52) overall

screen-shot-2017-02-04-at-3-26-44-pm

Tre’Darius McCallum had 21 points and Billy Garrett had 17 for DePaul (8-15, 1-9), which has lost six straight.

Previously from Sports

 Political football: Bears battle players union over workers' comp
For Jimmy Butler it's 'family first' above everything else
Joel Quenneville on Ken Hitchcock firing: 'It's a tough job'
Jersey retired, Yao Ming cites impact of Michael Jordan, Bulls – Chicago Sun-Times
# DePaul basketball Billy Garrett Jr. Chicago