Marriott drops suit over Hotel Chicago name; Perillo seeks legal fees

A River North hotel operator has dropped its trademark case against Joe Perillo's Hotel Chicago on Jackson Boulevard. | Shia Kapos/For the Sun-Times

Joe Perillo won his David-versus-Goliath legal battle with a hotel chain under the Marriott brand, but the war isn’t over.

LHO Chicago River dropped the lawsuit it filed last year claiming Perillo had wrongly taken “Hotel Chicago” as the name for his boutique hotel on Jackson Boulevard.

The hotel operator said it owned the “Hotel Chicago” label and put it on its River North hotel, previously known as Hotel Sax.

LHO Chicago River accused Perillo of trademark infringement in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Perillo, a self-made multi-millionaire known for his luxury auto dealerships, fought back and had the trademark documentation he had filed as his defense.

The hotel operator dropped its case last week.

Perillo is now countersuing for legal fees, according to Alain Villeneuve, who represented the Chicago businessman in the yearlong case.

“They tried to intimidate me. They thought I’d cower,” Perillo said. “I wouldn’t settle (the case) because my name was involved and doing that would send a message that I did something wrong. And I didn’t.”

LHO Chicago River’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

Perillo has been selling high-end luxury cars since the 1970s. There are eight luxury franchises under the Perillo Auto Group umbrella. He’s also invested in other businesses. Hotel Chicago is his first venture into hotels.