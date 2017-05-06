Martin Glotzer was an advocate for shareholders

To some close-mouthed CEOs, Martin Glotzer was the pesky gadfly at their shareholder meetings. To many other small investors, he was the “little guy” asking common-sense questions about performance.

He offered suggestions and criticism to top executives of Bank One, First Chicago, Kraft, Motorola and Sears.

At a memorable 1991 meeting, the activist chastised both Sears chairman Edward Brennan and dissident shareholder Robert A.G. Monks, who wanted to join the company’s board.

“We are not going to vote for you, Mr. Monks, because you never attended a meeting of Sears shareholders before today,” he said in a Chicago Sun-Times story reported by Lisa Holton.

Turning to Brennan, he said, “Where was your backbone, your leadership, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight this guy? More earnings and a better dividend is the best way to keep members off the board.”

Said Brennan, “I couldn’t agree more.”

“There’s a lot of information already out there,” Mr. Glotzer said in a 2010 interview with Shia Kapos in Crain’s Chicago Business, “but I like to go and talk to people in person.”

Though not widely covered at the time, Mr. Glotzer died in February at Glenbrook Hospital, according to his daughter Gail.

For decades, he attended many shareholder meetings each year, sometimes roughly one per week. “This was his passion,” his daughter said.

“The presidents of corporations at the shareholders’ meetings would ask, ‘Which one is Martin Glotzer?’ ’’ said his sister, Harriet Kurtz.

At one point, he praised officials at Discover for the exceptionally good cookies they served at gatherings.

Last month, Discover CEO David Nelms remembered him for “thoughtful questions.”

The general counsel for Discover also released a statement praising Mr. Glotzer. “He was informed and engaged and we always looked forward to seeing him in the front row of the auditorium,” said Kelly McNamara Corley.

“He always read our proxy and had something insightful to add,” said Discover spokesman Jon Drummond, “and he fairly chided us when he thought we weren’t in line as a company.”

Young Martin grew up on the West Side, where he attended Manley and Farragut High Schools. He graduated from Roosevelt University with an accounting degree.

As a youth, “He went to my dad and he said to him, ‘Help me invest my bar mitzvah money,’ ’’ Harriet Kurtz said. “In the beginning, he would go as a gadfly to stockbrokers’ meetings. He would challenge the directors with very pertinent, pointed questions, and he did this all his life. He had the ear of small investors.”

He and Pearl, his wife of 56 years, lived at the Winston Towers complex at Touhy and Kedzie.

He liked to say, “Expect the unexpected.”

Mr. Glotzer savored chocolate, coffee and dinners at Psistaria Greek Taverna on Touhy.

He also enjoyed visiting the Raven Theatre and seeing shows at Northwestern University. “He loved the arts and we used to go to the theater every Saturday night,” Harriet Kurtz said.

In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his son Jay and three grandchildren. Services have been held.