Maryann Mantegna’s eggplant parmesan

Ingredients :

2 medium/large eggplant

1-2 eggs for dipping the eggplant

Salt, ground pepper, Italian seasonings to taste

favorite Italian gravy (a good jarred sauce is fine)

no more than 1/2 lb. of shredded mozzarella cheese

grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

olive oil for frying up the eggplant

Prepare the eggplant (several hours in advance of cooking, or overnight)

Cut ends, peel purple skin and any “green.” Slice into “circles” ½-inch thick.

Put slices in a strainer and salt the slices while tossing around to cover.

Find a bowl big enough to fit in strainer. Put it on top of the slices and put heavy unopened cans, or whatever, as weight to press down on the eggplant. Drain for at least 5 hours, or overnight. Pat dry.

Frying the eggplant

Dip slices in flour, then egg, then Italian bread crumbs.

Fry in just enough olive oil to cover bottom of pan, until golden brown.

Drain on paper towels — sprinkle Italian seasonings and pepper to taste. You can add a few capers, but no more salt.

Baking the eggplant