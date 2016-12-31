‘MASH’ actor, Evanston native William Christopher dead at 84

Actor William Christopher, who played Father Mulcahy on the television series “MASH” died Saturday at age 84.

His family confirmed his death to KABC in Los Angles and said the actor died of non-lung small cell carcinoma at his Pasadena, California home.

Christopher was best known for his “MASH” role as Father Mulcahy on the series, which ran for 11 seasons on CBS and ended in 1983.

Christopher was born in Evanston and grew up in several north suburbs, including Wilmette and Glencoe. He attended New Trier High School, where he told the Chicago Sun-Times in a 2008 interview he was bitten by the acting bug.

“I date it from my appearance in a third-grade play when I played a groundhog…Although when you’re in the third or fourth grade, there’s not much opportunity. When I got to high school, there were a lot of plays being done,” Christopher said.

Christopher most recently appeared on television in 2012 playing Father Tobias on the daytime soap opera “Days of our Lives,” according to his filmography on the Internet Movie Database.