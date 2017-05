Masked man in orange construction suit tries to rob South Side bank

A masked man wearing an orange construction suit tried to rob a bank Wednesday morning in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The attempted robbery happened at 8:20 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 1910 E. 95th St., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-4 black man with a slim build, Croon said. He was wearing an orange construction suit, makeup and had a black Under Armour mask covering his face.