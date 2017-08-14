Masked suspect breaks into Orland home, attacks and robs 68-year-old

A masked suspect broke into the home of a 68-year-old southwest suburban man Monday morning, sprayed him in the face with an irritant and robbed him.

Police were called about 9:52 a.m. to a report of a home invasion in the 9400 Block of Boardwalk Lane, according to Orland Park police.

The victim said he was home alone when someone entered the house through an open garage door, confronted him and sprayed him with a substance similar to pepper spray, police said.

The suspect, who also had a handgun, searched the home for valuables and ran out about 10 minutes later with a “limited amount of jewelry,” police said.

The victim called 911 when he left and searched the nearby area with assistance from Orland Hills officers, a Cook County sheriff’s police bloodhound, and a police helicopter.

The suspect, a thin white man about 5-foot-9 to 6 feet, was wearing a mask similar to a ski mask.

Anyone with information should call police at (708) 349-4111.