Massive fire tears through industrial building in Irving Park

Firefighters battle a massive blaze that broke out early Friday at an industrial building in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. | Chicago Fire Department

A massive fire broke out early Friday at an industrial building in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A second alarm was called about 4:30 a.m. for the fire in the 3900 block of North Pulaski, bringing more than 100 firefighters to the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

CTA No. 53 buses were being rerouted from Pulaski, Addison, Kimball, Irving Park and Pulaski due to street blockage, according to the CTA.

Crews were still battling the fire as of 5:10 a.m.