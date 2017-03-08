Mayor will reappoint outspoken Police Board prez but has conditions

President of the Chicago Police Board Lori Lightfoot discusses the on going reforms in the Chicago Police Department on March 14. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Thursday said he plans to reappoint outspoken Police Board President Lori Lightfoot but only after certain conditions are met.

On Wednesday, Emanuel and Lightfoot had their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months — since the day Lightfoot’s task force on police accountability dropped its scathing report on the mayor’s desk.

During that recent meeting, described as a session that cleared the air, Emanuel asked Lightfoot to spell out her goals for the police board for this year and next and to detail what actions the police board will take to implement the U.S. Justice Department’s recommendations pertaining to the board.

The mayor also sought assurances that the police board’s annual report will be submitted on time, as it was not in 2015.

“I will be reappointing the vice chair as well as the chairman Lori Lightfoot,”Emanuel told reporters after an unrelated event at the Harold Washington library.

“I did say in my meeting…with Lori there are things in the Justice Department report about the police board. I wanted to make sure she was on task in making all those necessary changes. Also, the 2015 report is an annualized report. It was not done on time. It was combined with the 2016 report. I wanted to make sure that our annual reports are completed on time, are made public, are transparent with the public, just as the Justice Department would [like to] see. Based on that, we are going to make our reappointment, but I also want to know that we have a strategy for this coming year to make the changes necessary on the police board consistent with what the Justice Department noted were some of the weaknesses within the police board.”

Emanuel walked away when reporters asked if he and Lightfoot had aired out their differences.

Lightfoot, when reached earlier Thursday, was taken aback by the description of the meeting regarding her reappointment.

“I did not walk out of that meeting with an understanding that there were any specific conditions,” Lightfoot said. “If there are they need to articulate them.”

Her term expired Monday. She has voice concerned that personnel actions taken by the board against police wrongdoing can be legally challenged if they are not signed by a board president and vice president on current terms. Other personnel boards have faced such legal challenges.

“I would not characterize the mayor’s appointment as conditional,” said the top mayoral aide. “There is no reason why any conditions will not be met, and we have the full expectation appointment will be made quickly.”

Lightfoot has been outspoken in her criticism of the mayor, and the question of her reappointment has created a political minefield for the mayor.

Ald. Howard Brookins (21st), former chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus, said Emanuel had little choice but to re-appoint Lightfoot, even with strings attached.

Dumping her would have sent a dangerous message “that he was unwilling to tolerate dissent and unwilling to implement reforms,” Brookins said.

“She has been very critical, which is why she has gained so much credibility from the activist community, despite the fact that she comes from the U.S. Attorney’s office” and once ran the Chicago Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards, a precursor to the Independent Police Review Authority, the alderman said.

Brookins noted that ousting an outspoken African-American woman would have triggered a political backlash at a time when Emanuel is trying to restore trust among black voters shattered by his handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting video and under fire to honor his promise to seek federal court oversight over the Chicago Police Department instead of relying on an independent monitor.

Ousting Lightfoot could also create a political martyr who could challenge Emanuel in 2019. That’s what Jane Byrne after she was fired from her job as consumer services commissioner by then-Mayor Michael Bilandic.

“Politically, this was the smartest move for him to make,” Brookins said.